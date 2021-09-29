Two wins in a week for Barton Rovers

Chris Regis scored a stoppage time winner as Barton Rovers beat table-toppers North Leigh 2-1 in Southern League Division One Central on Saturday.

Following on from a heavy 6-2 loss at St Neots on Tuesday night, Rovers travelled light in numbers due to injuries but what was lacking in bodies was more than made up for in spirit.

The game got underway at a rapid rate of knots with both teams intent on keeping the ball down.

Charlie Smith hit the post from an in-swinging corner after 14 minutes, before keeper Kyle Forster made a fine acrobatic save to keep the scores level on the half hour.

Opposite number Adam North returned the favour with a point black save from Barton’s Murphy Scott-Culkin to deny an opening goal, as after the break Joe Evans also saw North prevent him from making it 1-0.

With 55 minutes on the clock Barton had the ball in the net through Scott-Culkin but it was ruled out for offside.

Rovers didn’t have to wait long to break the deadlock though, Bradley Bell’s 30-yard piledriver hitting the net.

The lead was short-lived though as North Leigh levelled 10 minutes later when Jordan Thomas slotted into the bottom corner.

Both teams pressed for a winner and that fell to the Rovers in the 90th minute when North was blocked by his own player when trying to collect a corner and Regis buried the loose ball to claim victory.

Manager Tony Fontenelle said: “The lads put in a great shift and deserved the result.

“Credit to North Leigh though who came at us and played some decent football which is why they are at the top end of the league.”

Barton then made it two wins in week on Tuesday night, defeating Kempston Rovers 2-1 at Sharpenhoe Road.

The hosts took the lead on 23 minutes when Toff Adeoti found Nathan Frater at the back post to slot home.

Rovers added a second on 39 minutes when Bradley Bell was target once more from Joe Evans’ fine delivery.

After the break, Kempston pulled one back from the penalty spot early on through Tremayne Charles, but the visitors were reduced to 10 men late on, when Miguel Lopes DeMatos was sent off.

Writing on Twitter, Fontenelle said: “Wow. What a difference a week makes.

“This time last week feeling so down in the dumps. Depleted squad going into two tough games and coming out with 6 points the @bartonroversfc lads absolutely worked their socks off.”