Watch hilarious moment rogue deer flattens rugby player during pitch invasion

This was the unexpected moment when a rogue deer tackled a player during pitch invasion at Marlow Rugby Union.

The animal ran onto the playing field as Marlow Rugby Union Football Club were playing in a London and South East Division league match against Aylesbury (Rams).

The deer sprinted on and hit a Marlow player on their home pitch - and knocked him to the floor.

Onlookers dubbed it 'the best tackle of the weekend' on Saturday (14 December). The final score was Marlow 2XV 19 - 17 Rams 3XV.