Watch a video tour of Halloween lover Maggie Martin’s eerie campervan - which she converted from an old hearse.

A Halloween lover has created the ultimate spooky campervan - by converting an old hearse.

Maggie Martin, 54, loves the creepy festival so much she thought the disused funeral car would be ideal for her road trips.

After buying the Vauxhall Carlton Eagle for £1,000 on Friday the 13th last September, the haunted hearse - called Hetty - unfortunately failed its MOT last Halloween. But mum-of-three Maggie spent hundreds to get the vehicle back on the road, and, while it’s had its setbacks, Maggie has now been able to visit coastal spots and castles in Hetty.

Maggie Martin's converted hearse into a campervan interior. | Maggie Martin / SWNS

When she's not on her adventures, Maggie parks Hetty outside her three-bed semi in Cramlington, Northumberland, where it has attracted attention from passersby. The hearse, now campervan, houses a bed, sofa and curtains as well as spooky decorations and dolls - while her son Mark, 23, a talented illustrator, decorated the body work. Hetty has also hosted Halloween parties and is used by local special educational needs groups as a visual learning tool.

Maggie, a deputy town clerk, said: "I tried to go in my car but sometimes you park up somewhere and somebody will come and knock on to see what you're up to. There's not many people going to bother you if you're in a hearse.

"Some people have asked if it bothers me that there's been dead bodies in there, but it really doesn't enter my mind until somebody points it out to me. I just think it's fun and it's quirky."