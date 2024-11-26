Man, 57, arrested after viral footage shows tractor being driven through flooded town
In a video shared on social media, a wave from the tractor’s wake smashed shop windows as flood water surged through the historic town on Sunday (November 24).
On Tuesday (November 26), West Mercia Police confirmed that the man had been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving. The man, who has not been named, was released on bail while inquiries continue.
Inspector Dave Wise said: “I’d like to thank everyone who brought this incident to our attention, and to the local community for their co-operation and support yesterday while we carried our initial inquiries. Officers will continue to be out and about in Tenbury in the coming days to assist the local community and our partner agencies with recovery efforts following the flooding.”
