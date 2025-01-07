Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Aerial footage shows a daredevil wakeboarding along a flooded road, as multiple flood warnings are in place across the UK.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aerial footage shows a man wakeboarding along a flooded road.

The footage shows the man being towed across the floodwater by an off-road vehicle in Birstall, Leicestershire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A ‘danger to life’ flood warning has been issued for the River Soar at caravan parks near Barrow upon Soar.

Man wakeboards along flood road in Leicestershire. | ODN

The warning says: “River levels remain very high but steady at the Pillings Lock river gauge as a result of heavy rainfall and rapid snowmelt. Consequently, flooding of properties is expected to continue. Areas most at risk are Proctor's Pleasure Park near Barrow upon Soar.

“No significant rainfall is forecast over the next 48 hours. We expect river levels to remain high until 08/01/2025.

We are closely monitoring the situation. Our incident response staff are liaising with emergency services. Please follow advice from emergency services and call 999 if in immediate danger.”

There are also 124 areas where flooding is “expected” and 213 areas where flooding is “possible”.