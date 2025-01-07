Weather flooding: Man wakeboards along flooded road in aerial footage
Aerial footage shows a man wakeboarding along a flooded road.
The footage shows the man being towed across the floodwater by an off-road vehicle in Birstall, Leicestershire.
A ‘danger to life’ flood warning has been issued for the River Soar at caravan parks near Barrow upon Soar.
The warning says: “River levels remain very high but steady at the Pillings Lock river gauge as a result of heavy rainfall and rapid snowmelt. Consequently, flooding of properties is expected to continue. Areas most at risk are Proctor's Pleasure Park near Barrow upon Soar.
“No significant rainfall is forecast over the next 48 hours. We expect river levels to remain high until 08/01/2025.
We are closely monitoring the situation. Our incident response staff are liaising with emergency services. Please follow advice from emergency services and call 999 if in immediate danger.”
There are also 124 areas where flooding is “expected” and 213 areas where flooding is “possible”.
