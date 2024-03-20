Chris Martin of Coldplay performs for fans in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Shane Wenzlick/Getty Images)

Rock band Coldplay have been revealed as the headliners for the final day of BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend festival, coming to Luton this May.

Coldplay will join Sabrina Carpenter, Teddy Swims and Vampire Weekend on Sunday, May 26, in Stockwood Park. More than 100,000 music fans are expected to meet for three days of fun over the bank holiday weekend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coldplay said: “We wouldn’t be anywhere without Radio 1 and we’re super excited to come to Luton this year and play Big Weekend.”

Most Popular

They join the already packed line-up made up of RAYE, Charli XCX, Chase & Status, Rag‘n’Bone Man, Becky Hill, Rudimental, Aitch and lots more.

Tickets will go on sale tomorrow, March 21 at 5pm, and will cost £29.50 (plus a £4.50 booking fee per ticket). See www.bbc.co.uk/backstage/bigweekend for more information and to book.

Like previous years, the tickets will be geographically weighted: 40% of tickets will be reserved for those living in Luton; 30% will be reserved for those in the surrounding areas; whilst the remaining 30% of tickets will be available to the rest of the UK. Ticketmaster will manage the bookings, which the BBC calls “the only official ticketing agent for Radio 1’s Big Weekend”.

Check out our guide to the festival here, we will keep it updated when more is announced

Advertisement

Advertisement

The BBC said: “There is always a huge demand for tickets, with the festival selling out within minutes every year. This year, the BBC is working closely with Luton Council to ensure that Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2024 is a safe and secure environment for all those attending the festival.”

The line-up for Sunday, May 26: Radio 1 Main Stage – Coldplay, Declan McKenna, Olly Alexander, Sabrina Carpenter and Vampire Weekend