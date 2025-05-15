Teddy Magic has ‘quit’ BGT after pulling out of a live semi-final 😥

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Teddy Magic withdrew from the first BGT semi-final at the last minute.

He was expected to return in a future episode after having more time to prepare his act.

But the 8-year-old has now ‘quit’ the show after further discussions.

Teddy Magic won the hearts of the nation with his spectacular performance in the Britain’s Got Talent auditions. He was even among the bookies favourites to win the competition.

He made it through to the live shows and was due to appear in the first semi-final at the end of April. Unfortunately the 8-year-old had to withdraw from that performance and according to reports he has now ‘quit’ the show, Mirror Online reported .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It had been expected that Teddy Magic would return in one of the later semi-finals, but his time on the show appears to be over. Here’s all you need to know:

Teddy Magic ‘quits’ Britain’s Got Talent 2025

ITV has issued an update about Britain's Got Talent magician Teddy Magic after he pulled out of the first semi-final of the series. | ITV/Thames

The magical prodigy put on quite the show during the audition stage and made it through to the 2025 semi-finals. He was originally due to appear in the first live semi-final on Saturday April 26 but he had to withdraw moments before he was due on stage.

Viewers were told that the 8-year-old needed more time to prepare his act. In an update later in the episode it was revealed he wouldn’t be back that night, but was expected to return in a future semi-final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Mirror Online has reported that a spokesperson for the show has now confirmed that Teddy Magic has quit the show following further discussions. They explained: “After discussions with Teddy’s parents and the production team, it has been jointly agreed that Teddy won’t perform in this year’s semi-finals, but BGT hopes to see Teddy again in a future series.”

Teddy’s family added: “We want to thank everyone who has supported Teddy and cheered him on – he continues to fill our world with magic.”

The next BGT semi-final is set to take place at the slightly later date of Sunday May 18. It has been pushed back a day due to ITV broadcasting the FA Cup final on Saturday (May 17) afternoon and into the evening.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit . It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.