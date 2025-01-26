Dancing on Ice 2025: who is the favourite to be eliminated this week - latest odds
- Dancing on Ice is back for a brand new series on ITV
- The star most likely to skate away from the Ice this week has been named.
- Chelsee Healey was the first to be eliminated from the show in 2025.
Bookies have named the favourite to be eliminated next from Dancing on Ice. The show returned for its 17th series earlier this month and the stakes are getting higher.
After splitting the celebrities over two weeks at the start of the competition, the ITV series eliminated the first star on January 19. The eliminations will keep coming thick and fast over the next few weeks.
Dancing on Ice fans were surprised by a “brutal” elimination twist last week. Before Chelsee Healey was sent home in dramatic fashion.
Who is the favourite to be eliminated next from Dancing on Ice?
The bookies have issued their latest odds for the ITV series ahead of tonight’s episode (January 26). A number of contestants have seen their odds drift significantly and lengthen on Oddschecker, putting them among the favourites to be eliminated next.
Steve Redgrave currently has the longest odds at 125/1 to win. It makes him the favourite to be eliminated tonight.
Next is Josh Jones with odds of 100/1 to win, putting him at a long shot of surviving many weeks on the show. Anton Ferdinand is 40/1 to win on Oddschecker, meaning he could be down near the bottom this week.
Early favourite to win Dancing on Ice 2025 emerges
The Traitors might have come to an end, but a favourite from the castle is being backed to win the ITV reality show. Mollie Pearce lost out in the final of the BBC blockbuster last year, but she is currently 5/2 to win Dancing on Ice in 2025, according to Oddschecker.
The other favourite is Michaela Strachan - who has been on our screens for Winterwatch on BBC Two this week. She also has odds of 5/2 to win on Oddschecker.
Sam Aston is currently the third favourite to win, with slightly longer odds at 9/2. And Dan Edgar is at 5/1 to win on Oddschecker.
