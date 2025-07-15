The Summer I Turned Pretty’s final season will soon begin on Prime Video 💕

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Summer I Turned Pretty will return for a final season.

Prime Video’s YA drama is about to begin series 3.

But what time exactly will the episodes be out?

The Summer I Turned Pretty is returning for one last go around on Prime Video. The coming-of-age series is about to kick-off its third and final season on the streamer.

Viewers are invited back to Cousins Beach to witness the conclusion to Belly’s story - as the old love triangle between brothers Conrad and Jeremiah is reignited. The show is based on the trilogy of books, by the same name, from author Jenny Han and she is behind the adaptation as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans will still have a few weeks to wait to find out how the story ends. But here is all you need to know:

When does The Summer I Turned Pretty s3 start?

Belly (Lola Tung) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) in The Summer I Turned Pretty | Erika Doss/Prime

The show is set to be released weekly on Prime Video for its third and final season. First two episodes will come out tomorrow (July 16) and continue weekly through to September 17.

It is not the first time that episodes for the series have come out on a week-by-week basis. The second series was rolled out across the space of six weeks in the summer of 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What time is The Summer I Turned Pretty out?

Episodes of the show will land on Prime Video at 8am BST on Wednesdays from tomorrow (July 16). For viewers in America this works out at 12am PT/ 3am ET.

Expect similar timings throughout the coming weeks.

Who is in the cast of The Summer I Turned Pretty?

Many of the familiar faces you remember from the previous seasons have returned for the final run of episodes. It also does include a number of new actors as well:

Main cast

Lola Tung as Isabel "Belly" Conklin

Jackie Chung as Laurel Park

Rachel Blanchard as Susannah Fisher

Christopher Briney as Conrad Fisher

Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah Fisher

Sean Kaufman as Steven Conklin

Rain Spencer as Taylor Madison Jewel

Isabella Briggs (seasons 3)

Kristen Connolly (seasons 3)

Recurring

David Iacono as Cam

Summer Madison as Nicole

Sofia Bryant (seasons 3)

Lily Donoghue (seasons 3)

Zoé de Grand'Maison (seasons 3)

Emma Ishta (seasons 3)

Tanner Zagarino (seasons 3)

What to expect from The Summer I Turned Pretty?

The preview for the season, via Prime Video, reads: “It’s the end of her junior year of college, and Belly’s looking forward to another summer in Cousins with her soulmate, Jeremiah.

“Her future seems set, until some core-shaking events bring her first love Conrad back into her life. Now on the brink of adulthood, Belly finds herself at a crossroads and must decide which brother has her heart. Summer will never be the same…”

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.