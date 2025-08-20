Bus stops & beauty spots: Bedfordshire attractions you can reach without a car this summer

Ready for a day out by bus

Looking for exciting, budget friendly, summer day-out ideas? You don’t need a car to discover some of Bedfordshire’s most charming attractions.

From fascinating museums to a touch of retail therapy, some of Bedfordshire’s most stunning spots are just a bus ride away. Whether you're planning a budget-friendly adventure, going green or simply fancy a smoother way to travel, Stagecoach has rounded up 10 incredible destinations you can reach, with nothing more than a contactless card and a sense of adventure.

The Higgins – A place to explore collections of fine and decorative arts, world-class water-colours, local stories and find out about great Bedfordians.

Wardown House - Step into the opulent world of a Victorian-era affluent household, where each room resonates with its unique narrative.

- Step into the opulent world of a Victorian-era affluent household, where each room resonates with its unique narrative. John Bunyan Museum - John Bunyan wrote a book that transformed literature, and inspired people the world over; The Pilgrim’s Progress. Imprisoned for his beliefs, as a prisoner of conscience, his books and personal example helped transform the way ordinary people worshipped, empowering them and their communities.

Luton Point - A new name but still the place to go to shop, meet, eat and enjoy every day.

- A new name but still the place to go to shop, meet, eat and enjoy every day. Whipsnade Zoo - Experience thousands of amazing animals and learn how, as a conservation zoo, Whipsnade is protecting their future.

- Experience thousands of amazing animals and learn how, as a conservation zoo, Whipsnade is protecting their future. Bedford Castle Mound – Bedford Castle was first built as a motte in the 11th century, and later a shell keep was added, to be followed by a round tower with curtain walls.

– Bedford Castle was first built as a motte in the 11th century, and later a shell keep was added, to be followed by a round tower with curtain walls. Harpur Shopping Centre, Bedford – Your Summer shopping destination.

– Your Summer shopping destination. Stockwood Discovery Centre - Delight in the diverse attractions, including a dynamic exhibition line-up, an acclaimed display of carriages, a scenic outdoor play area for children, and stunning walled gardens.

- Delight in the diverse attractions, including a dynamic exhibition line-up, an acclaimed display of carriages, a scenic outdoor play area for children, and stunning walled gardens. Woburn Safari Park - Bedfordshire wildlife park with more than 75 species of exotic and endangered species.

David Boden, Commercial Director of Stagecoach East, said: “We know how precious family time is, especially during the Summer. And we know how important it is for families to make the most of their holidays without spending a fortune.

“That is why we have worked hard to ensure our services are affordable, accessible and ready for adventure. Our services are designed to help families make memories together - comfortably, affordably, and sustainably.”