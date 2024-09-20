Christmas activities across the region for 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Whether you’re after festive thrills, cosy crafts or a night out that’ll have you dancing under the Christmas lights, there’s something for everyone to enjoy here.

If you’re ready to make the most of the season, grab your woolly scarves and read on for what’s best to do this year, according to the leading Christmas party experts, Fizzbox.

Where: Silverstone Wing Silverstone Circuit Towcester, Milton Keynes, NN12 8TL

Celebrate Christmas

Price: From £77 per person

Step into pure luxury at Silverstone Circuit’s Midnight in Monte Carlo party! Begin your night with a VIP red carpet entrance and head straight to one of the chic bars for drinks. Fancy some fun? Check out the buzzing Monaco Grand Prix Zone. When it’s time to dine, enjoy a stunning three-course meal beneath a magical starry ceiling, with jaw-dropping live entertainment throughout. After dinner, indulge at the dessert stations, hit the dodgems or try your luck at the casino. Dance the night away, and don’t miss the survivor’s breakfast at midnight.

Where: Bistro Live, 488 Midsummer Boulevard, Milton Keynes, MK9 2EA

Price: From £17.50 per person

Get ready for a fantastic Christmas celebration at Bistro Live in Milton Keynes. Enjoy a delicious three-course festive meal that caters to all tastes, followed by an evening of top entertainment. With a range of themed party nights to choose from, including live music and more, there's something for every group this year. Expect VIP treatment from the award-winning staff and be dazzled by live entertainment, from lively bands and DJs to a fun round of Christmas music bingo.

Where: Blossom Room, The Hub, 4 Mortimer Square, Milton Keynes, MK9 2FB

Price: From £44.99 per person

Round up your best mates and get festive with a totally rad 90s-themed bottomless brunch. Enjoy a whole hour of bottomless drinks, whether you’re sipping cocktails, prosecco or beer, while tucking into your choice of a delicious brunch dish. As you indulge, a live Christmas duo will serenade you and the resident DJ will drop all the biggest 90s bangers and holiday classics. Think Mariah, Britney, Wham and more. With great tunes, tasty food and endless drinks, it’s the ultimate Christmas catch-up with non-stop fun and dancing.

Where: Central Milton Keynes venue

Price: From £40 per person

Get your creative juices flowing with a festive wreath making session led by a friendly expert from The Crafty Hen team. During this two-hour workshop, you'll be provided with everything you need to craft the ultimate Christmas wreath. Think dried oranges, cinnamon sticks, ribbons and all the sparkly trimmings. Choose your ideal spot, whether it's a cosy night in at home or workplace or a fun gathering at your favourite bar with drinks in hand. You’ll leave with a stunning wreath to show off on your door.

Where: Your venue in Milton Keynes

Price: From £40 per person

Put your thinking caps on for this brain-teasing, group activity that’s all about testing your strategy, logic and quick thinking. Led by expert coordinators, you’ll dive into a series of fun games, starting with an icebreaker quiz to kick things off. Split into four teams, red, blue, green and yellow, you'll compete in light-hearted, laugh-out-loud challenges designed to get everyone working together. Expect plenty of friendly rivalry as you race to rack up points.

Where: Milton Keynes central venue

Price: From £50 per person

Calling all chocoholics! This workshop is led by a chocolate expert who’ll show you the ropes. Melt luxurious Willies Cacao and choose from scrumptious toppings like honeycomb and fudge to create your dream bars. Work with a partner to whip up dark, milk, and white chocolate treats and pour them into fun, festive moulds. While they set, relax with some drinks and let your creative juices flow by designing custom wrappers to give your creations a personal touch.

Where: Your venue in Milton Keynes

Price: From £40 per person

Enjoy a fun and crafty two-hour cracker-making workshop where an expert instructor will join you at your chosen venue, bringing everything you need to create your very own Christmas crackers from scratch. You’ll get to work with a range of festive papers, ribbons and trims, all while learning the tricks of the trade. Add those essential cracker snaps for that satisfying pop and even include your own party hats. Each guest will make around six beautiful, eco-friendly crackers, perfect for adding a personal touch to your celebrations.

Where: Your venue in Milton Keynes

Price: From £40 per person

Get into the festive spirit with a fun-filled two and half hour Christmas ceramic decoration painting session. Led by a friendly craft expert, you'll have everything you need to get creative. From mini stockings and stars to baubles and Christmas trees, you’ll have plenty of options to paint and personalise. Whether you're crafting gorgeous keepsakes for your own tree or whipping up cute, handmade stocking fillers for friends and family, it’s an arty way to enjoy the season.