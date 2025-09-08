Your family’s favourite night out is back this Christmas

Ashridge House comes alive this Christmas

Ashridge House Illuminated returns for 2025, ready to light up Hertfordshire with over 20 sparkling light displays - including brand new installations - and a better than ever festive food village, offering visitors this year a truly elevated experience.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Magic illuminates every step along the 1.7km trail that weaves through the estate’s historic Grade II* listed gardens, where more than 20 dazzling installations will mesmerise each and every visitor. With more magical moments and festive photo opps than ever before, including never-before-seen displays, Ashridge House Illuminations is not to be missed!

Event Details

Open from 27th November 2025 through 1st January 2026

First entry from 4pm, last entry from 7:30pm

Tickets from £14.40 for children and £23.50 for adults

Free parking right near the trail’s entrance

Wheelchair and buggy accessible*

Fun for the whole family

Booking and managing tickets to Ashridge House Illuminations couldn’t be easier, thanks to a booking system that allows visitors to easily change the day of their visit in case of wet weather at absolutely no extra cost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Due to last year’s popularity of dog-friendly sessions, dogs will be once again welcome to join their humans on the trail every Wednesday and Thursday evenings. Pups and humans alike will have the opportunity to visit the extended festive Food Village, which promises to deliver a bigger and cosier experience than last year, with even more seasonal favourites, warming drinks, and sweet treats from local traders.

Confirmed traders will be serving:

Woodfire Pizza

Burger and chips

Lebanese Grill

Noodles

Toasties

Waffles

Crumble

Marshmallows

And much more!

Tasty treats galore

David Evans, Managing Director, Ashridge House says: “We’re so excited to welcome visitors back to Ashridge House for what is surely becoming one of Hertfordshire’s most magical festive traditions.

“Illuminated isn’t just a stunning light trail, it’s a chance to experience the beauty of the historic grounds in a completely unique way. Events like this are vital in helping us care for and preserve Ashridge House so it can be enjoyed for generations to come.

“We’re proud to be working with SLX again to create an unforgettable experience and introduce new, exciting light installations. While the focus is on creating magical moments, we’re also committed to making the event greener, with more than 50% of the trail powered by green energy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve listened to our visitors and brought back popular features like dog-friendly sessions, and we’ve expanded the festive Food Village with even more local produce and exciting vendors, so everyone can make a whole evening of their visit.

“Illuminated really is a magical way to celebrate the season with friends and family, and we can’t wait to open our gates and share this special experience once again.”

Ashridge House is conveniently located in Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire, off J20 on the M25, just a 30 min drive from Luton and 45 min drive from Heathrow. The nearest train station is Berkhamsted, which visitors can reach in only 35 mins from London Euston train station.

For more information, please visit: www.ashridgehouse.org.uk/whats-on/ashridge-house-illuminated/