Over-60s on certain ‘legacy’ benefits are being warned not to ignore letters from the DWP

Four key benefits, including ESA and Housing Benefit, are being replaced by Universal Credit

Failing to respond by the deadline in the letter could mean payments are stopped entirely

Transitional protection is only available to those who apply by their personal cut-off date

The migration to Universal Credit will be complete by March 2026, with letters going out now

Millions of people still receiving four “legacy” benefits are being urged to check their post carefully — because ignoring a letter from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) could leave them without any payments at all.

The Government is in the process of phasing out older benefits in favour of Universal Credit, and those affected will receive a “migration notice” that tells them when they must apply.

If they don’t act before the deadline listed in the letter, their current benefits will be stopped — even if they’re still eligible.

(Photo: Pexels)

The following four benefits are being scrapped as part of this managed migration:

Housing Benefit

Income Support

Income-based Jobseeker's Allowance (JSA)

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)

The change affects people of all ages, but those over 60 — particularly those on ESA and Housing Benefit — are expected to be among the hardest hit if they miss the deadline.

Many in this age group may not use digital services regularly and could easily overlook or misunderstand the importance of the letter.

Why the letter matters

The migration to Universal Credit is not automatic. You must actively apply for Universal Credit by the deadline in the letter to continue receiving support.

Crucially, if you apply by this date, you will be eligible for “transitional protection” — a financial top-up designed to ensure you aren’t worse off after switching.

For example, someone who currently receives £140.55 per week on ESA, but would only be entitled to £100 under Universal Credit, would continue to receive the full £140.55, with a £40.55 weekly top-up — but only if they meet their deadline.

What to do if you receive a letter

If you receive a letter from the DWP urging you to migrate to Universal Credit, don’t ignore it. It’s not a scam, and your benefits will stop if you don’t act.

Make a note of the personal deadline outlined in the letter. This is your cut-off point to claim Universal Credit with protection.

From there, you’ll need to apply online or by phone. You can start an online Universal Credit account, or call the Migration Notice Helpline on 0800 169 0328.

If you’re struggling to make your application, call the helpline before the deadline — an extension may be granted in some cases.

What’s next?

The DWP began the managed migration in 2022 and plans to send all migration notices by the end of 2025, with the goal of fully closing legacy benefits by March 2026.

Tax Credits have already been phased out. If you're still on one of the four remaining benefits and haven’t yet received a notice, it should arrive soon.

It’s also worth noting that further changes are planned. From April 2026, the government is proposing to reduce the health component rate of Universal Credit for new claimants — though those already on Universal Credit by then will be protected.

