Find your new role at Luton Airport jobs fair

London Luton Airport (LLA) will bring together more than 20 employers on Friday, November 12, as they look to fill hundreds of roles currently available at the airport.

Job seekers attending the fair will learn about the wide range of roles available, both directly at LLA and with broader employers operating from the airport. Representatives from Wizzair, easyJet, and UK Border Force will all be on hand to discuss the jobs on offer, which cross a range of sectors and positions, including aviation security, cabin crew, IT and retail and hospitality.

The free event is being held between 10am and 1pm at London Luton Airport’s Headquarters, Percival House and is being supported by Luton Council and the local Job Centre service.

Around 20 employers will be at the jobs fair

The Council’s Adult Learning team will be on hand to talk to people about its Passport to Employment programme which helps local people get the support they need to get a job, build a career and take advantage of the opportunities on offer including specific support for those applying for aviation security roles at the airport.

Nik Jones, HR Director at LLA said: “London Luton Airport is a major employer and economic driver for the wider region. With air travel steadily resuming, now is the perfect time to consider a career in aviation. That’s why I’m so pleased we’re able to host this jobs fair and showcase the breadth of roles available. Previous events have proved very popular and very successful at introducing airport employers with new employees.”