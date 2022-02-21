Tributes paid to Luton-born music mogul Jamal Edwards

The Luton-born founder of influential music channel SBTV has died at the age of 31.

Jamal Edwards, who was one of the youngest ever recipients of an MBE, for services to music, helped launch the careers of stars such as Dave, Ed Sheeran and Skepta. He died on Sunday.

In 2021 he was the guest of honour at Luton's Best Awards.

The founder and chief executive officer of SBTV, he began uploading rap freestyle clips he recorded of his friends performing on the estate where he lived at the age of 15. His amateur footage included artists such as Dizzee Rascal, Wiley, Chipmunk and Tinchy Stryder.

Jamal launched the music and youth broadcasting channel in 2006. The company has now incorporated more genres of music and this led to working with acoustic artists such as Ed Sheeran and other popular artists such as Jessie J, Emeli Sande, The Wanted and Pixie Lott. In February 2011, SBTV launched its own music label, Just Jam.

Speaking about his award in 2014 Jamal, who was also an ambassador for the Prince’s Trust, said: "I’m honoured to be one of the youngest people awarded with an MBE. Never in a million years did I ever think I would receive such an accolade. "For me this is about us, the youth, with so much negativity around us, it’s hard sometimes to stay positive and fight for your dreams."

Jamal's mother Brenda, a Loose Women panellist and X Factor finalist said: "It is with deepest heartache that I confirm that my beautiful son Jamal Edwards passed away yesterday morning after a sudden illness. Myself, his sister and the rest of his family and friends are completely devastated. He was the centre of our world.

Jamal Edwards, who died at the age of 31

"As we come to terms with the passing we ask for privacy to grieve this unimaginable loss. I would like to thank everyone for their messages of love and support. Jamal was an inspiration to myself and so many. Our love for him lives on, his legacy lives on. Long live Jamal Edwards MBE, MBA and PHD."

Social media has been flooded with tributes to Jamal, praising him for the positive impact he had on so many lives.

On Twitter, George The Poet said: "RIP Jamal Edwards. Giving God thanks that you did what he sent you to do. So many of us owe our careers to you bro. Thank you for everything"

Comedian Mo Gilligan tweeted: "A truly humble and blessed soul. Your legacy will live on for years & you’ve inspired a whole generation. Rest easy Jamal Edwards"

Jamal Edwards MBE at the 2021 Luton's Best Awards

Bafta-winning actor writer, director, and producer Adam Deacon, said he was 'heartbroken'.

He said on Twitter: 'Today I was on set when I found out the tragic news that my good friend Jamal Edwards had passed away and I'm honestly heartbroken. Jamal was one of the nicest, most down to earth and humble men I've met in this industry. He always gave me time even when no one else would. He was an inspiration and what he achieved in life was truly remarkable. Thinking of his friends and family at this devastating time. RIP Jamal Edwards.'

Love Luton said: "The Love Luton organisation is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Jamal Edwards MBE. A truly humble and passionate Lutonian who always had time to support and inspire local causes and people. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time."

Luton BID added: "We’re deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Jamal Edwards MBE. A proud Lutonian trailblazer who continued to advocate for local community causes. An inspiration to all who will be deeply missed. Thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this sad time."