Caraline supports Eating Disorders Awareness Week 2025

Luton-based eating disorder charity Caraline is once again supporting Eating Disorders Awareness Week (EDAW) 2025, which runs from Monday, 24th February to Sunday, 2nd March.

The theme this year is anyone can be affected by an eating disorder. Throughout the week, Caraline will be sharing a variety of informative and engaging content online, aimed at raising awareness, breaking stigma, and encouraging those struggling to seek support.

It is thought that 1 in 50 people in the UK are currently living with an eating disorder but due to the lack of data and the very nature of eating disorder presentations, the real number could be even higher. Caraline is committed to ensuring that local individuals and families affected by eating disorders know they are not alone.

Throughout the week, Caraline will be posting on social media, covering key topics such as Service user stories, The importance of early intervention, Autism and eating disorders, Binge eating disorder, and Ramadan and eating disorders.

In addition to the online campaign, Caraline will be delivering a talk at Tokko to a group of young people, providing education and support on eating disorders and the help available. Engaging directly with young people is a vital part of breaking down stigma and ensuring they feel empowered to seek support.

The charity encourages the local community to follow and engage with the campaign on social media, where they will be sharing resources, expert insights, and real stories of recovery to provide hope and guidance.

Anyone struggling or concerned about a loved one is encouraged to reach out. More information on Caraline’s services can be found at www.caraline.com or via their social media channels.