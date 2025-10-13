Children swap screens for beautiful scenery along The Ridgeway National Trail

Between October and July 2025, 13 primary schools and scout groups based in Aylesbury, High Wycombe, Luton, Swindon and Reading looked at the countryside from a new perspective. All thanks to a series of 14 free outdoor photography workshops that will see 25 youngsters’ images exhibited in the new Ridgeway 50 Photos exhibition.

In continuous use since prehistory, there are many beautiful landmarks and stories to inspire budding and experienced photographers on a visit to The Ridgeway National Trail. The amazing thing about the Ridgeway National Trail is that it’s close to so many towns and cities, but when you get up there you’re in a completely different landscape, surrounded by nature and the breathtaking views.

339 youngsters aged between 7 - 16 loved the experience, even in challenging winter weather. The view of the Goring Gap near Reading proved to be a positive change of scene for one youngster who exclaimed, “It’s like a screen saver!”

The exhibition is the result of outdoor Ridgeway 50 photography workshops based at scenic locations along The Ridgeway National Trail. These workshops were funded by The Arts Council England and aimed to introduce youngsters to accessible countryside close to home, building confidence and skills to be creative outdoors. Professional photographer Lillian Spibey from Sharp Shots Photo Club, said; “Combining the everyday with creativity, new places and outdoor exercise brings both physical and mental wellbeing benefits - and new skills for the children.”

Mary-Ann Ochota, Ridgeway National Trail patron said; “I was absolutely blown away by the quality of the youngsters’ photos and it was really hard to choose the 25 exhibition finalists. Spending time outdoors is good for our health and wellbeing and having a chance to be creative outdoors and tell your own story takes the experience to the next level. These young people braved the elements, went somewhere completely new, and created these incredible images. They’re funny, surprising, quirky, breathtaking – it’s a must-see exhibition!”

We’ve given all the young photographers a colourful map of The Ridgeway that shows historical sites, best viewpoints, top picnic spots and suggested walks. We hope it’ll help them return with their family and friends so that this trip isn’t a one-off, but the start of a lifetime of outdoor adventure. The Ridgeway is for everyone – and projects like this help more people in all our communities find their way to the Trail.

The exhibition has been sponsored by the Friends of the Ridgeway who have an active arts programme themselves. Mike Lewington, Chair of the Friends said; “Photography is a medium that many people can readily engage with, especially as we have access with mobile phone camera’s. What a pleasure to see what the children have accomplished.”

The 25 works will be displayed alongside those of professional photographer Matt Writtle’s photographic exploration of the Ridgeway’s ancient landmarks, lost features and modern structures culminated in a series of vlogs, a book Pathways – A Photographic Journey Along The Ridgeway, and a new art trail along the Ridgeway itself.

Exhibition details: Free to attend and open from from October 20th to 31st 2025 from 10AM-4.30PM Queens Park Arts Centre, Aylesbury, Bucks HP21 7RT