Hundreds celebrate Diwali and Hindu New Year at BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir

A Heartwarming Festival of Light and Harmony in Luton.

Ruchira Patel, a leading volunteer at the temple, explained, “Diwali and the Hindu New Year reaffirm and strengthen values of goodwill, charity, and harmony across communities in the UK. As families continue to grapple with challenges, it was heartwarming to bring festive joy and smiles to the people of Luton and share memories that will bring hope and light for the rest of the year and beyond.”

The Diwali festivities featured a special ceremony to bless business owners, families, and students with righteous prosperity and success.

One of the highlights for visitors was the beautiful annakut – ‘a mountain of food’ consisting of hundreds of freshly prepared dishes, artistically arranged as a devotional offering of the first meal of the New Year made in thanksgiving to God. The sanctified food was later distributed among volunteers and worshippers in keeping with the community spirit of Diwali.

Adding to the festive experience, visitors delighted in a variety of delicious vegetarian sweet and savoury snacks and explored various souvenirs on both days of the festival.

The celebration was graced by the High Sheriff of Bedfordshire, Bhavesh Shah. The High Sheriff remarked, “Fantastic to be at BAPS Luton for Diwali and Hindu New Year’s day. Vibrant celebrations hosting not just the Gujarati community but others from around the town with a showcase of bright culture, wonderful food and fun and games for the kids.”

David Jonathan (Johny) from Grassroots, Luton remarked “I was thrilled to be part of the recent Diwali & Hindu New Year celebrations at the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir. The breathtaking artwork in the centre of the prayer hall exhibited the religious teachings that no one could stop admiring. The team of very committed and dedicated volunteers of all ages, made us feel instantly welcomed and valued. Whether cooking, cleaning, organising games and artwork for children, car park assistance or conducting the programme – all volunteers put their heart and soul in ensuring that every moment spent at the temple is cherished by all devotees and invited guests. I personally felt honoured and feel humbled to see such a generous spirit of Luton’s faith communities.”

As the event drew to a close, the smiles, laughter, and shared moments of joy highlighted the spirit of Diwali. It was a testament to the enduring values of togetherness and kindness, bringing light and hope to the community as they look forward to the year ahead.