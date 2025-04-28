Luton care home resident enjoys VIP treatment at Michael Ball and Alfie Boe's O2 Arena concert

Alan Parrott, a resident of HC-One's Capwell Grange

The outing, organised in partnership with Nestlé, offered Alan and Capwell Grange Wellbeing Coordinator, Ellen Brown, a memorable evening of world-class entertainment, gourmet dining, and premium hospitality

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alan Parrott, a resident of HC-One's Capwell Grange Care Home in Luton, was treated to an exclusive VIP experience at London's O2 Arena on Sunday, April 13, where he enjoyed a Michael Ball and Alfie Boe concert from the comfort of a luxury suite.

The outing, organised in partnership with Nestlé, offered Alan and Capwell Grange Wellbeing Coordinator, Ellen Brown, a memorable evening of world-class entertainment, gourmet dining, and premium hospitality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair joined four other selected residents and staff from various HC-One homes for the exclusive experience. For Alan, a resident of the Mitre House unit at Capwell Grange, the highlights included seeing the acclaimed performers, enjoying delicious food, and meeting new people in the prestigious VIP suite.

Despite his initial amusement at the upscale environment, Alan thoroughly enjoyed the experience, particularly praising the Americano pizza and fries served during the concert.

The culinary offerings were a highlight of the evening, with Ellen opting for a Crispy Chicken Burger with waffle fries. Both guests appreciated the seemingly endless selection of drinks and snacks, ranging from chocolate sharing bags to jelly sweets, all included in the VIP experience.

Regarding the performance itself, both Alan and Ellen were impressed, stating that Michael Ball and Alfie Boe went "above and beyond our expectations, brilliant singers."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicola Berry, HC-One’s Capwell Grange Care Home Manager, expressed:

“We would like to thank Charlie from Nestlé for facilitating this once in a lifetime experience. We are grateful to get involved in these sort of opportunities and our resident Alan has not stopped talking about the night out."

Ellen Brown, HC-One’s Capwell Grange Wellbeing Coordinator, added:

"I love to bring happiness to the residents and try to my best ability to make their dreams come true."

For more information on HC-One homes in your area visit www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes.