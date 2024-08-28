Luton Neighbourhood Watch pay their respects to the passing of Lindsay Morgan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It's with our deepest sorrow Luton Neighbourhood Watch (LNW) have to announce Lindsay Morgan sadly passed away on the 15th August, 2024.

Lindsay was a steering group member and Data/ IT Administrator supporting LNW IT systems with enormous amounts of time on phone calls ensuring member expectations were met and answering queries.

Lindsay always took part in our community engagement days promoting the work of Neighbourhood Watch and the safeguarding membership brings.

Lindsay was popular and had many friends who have all paid their respects.

Our thoughts are with Lindsay's family.

Former Chair LNW

John Fullarton