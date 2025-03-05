MPs call for new roots to tackle flooding

A cross-party group of parliamentarians, led by local MP Alex Mayer, has convened in Westminster to discuss the role of tree planting in helping tackle flooding.

The meeting of the Woods and Trees All Party Group, which Ms Mayer chairs, flagged the important role of trees in protecting communities from extreme weather events.

With last September’s record-breaking rainfall highlighting the growing risk of flooding due to climate change, MPs heard from the Woodland Trust about how trees and woodlands play a vital role in flood prevention. Their roots help slow the flow of rainwater, absorb excess moisture, and prevent soil erosion, while their canopy helps to reduce flood risk by slowing down rainfall.

Evidence was presented from the team’s natural flood management work nationally, showing how tree planting can make a real difference on the ground.

Alex Mayer MP at the APPG for Woods and Trees

Ms Mayer is now calling on ministers to go further in their plans to plant more trees by prioritising planting along riverbanks to strengthen natural flood defences. Following the meeting, she committed to working with colleagues to develop recommendations for ministers.

She said:

“Protecting and restoring our natural environment is a priority for me. Trees and woodlands are not only essential for public health and biodiversity, but they are also really effective tools to tackle flooding and the climate crisis.

“To build climate-resilient communities, my All-Party Group will continue to explore ways to strengthen local environments by prioritising nature-based solutions. With the Government’s review of the flood funding formula approaching, I will also be making the case for the needs of our area to be heard.”

For more information about the work of the APPG for Woods and Trees, visit: https://www.woodlandtrust.org.uk/protecting-trees-and-woods/campaign-with-us/appg-for-woods-and-trees/