Mulberry Court Spreads Christmas Cheer with Heart Warming Party

On 20th December, Mulberry Court Care Home, part of the Runwood Homes Group, was filled with festive joy and laughter as residents, families and staff came together for a heartwarming Christmas Party.

The event was a celebration to remember, featuring live entertainment from the talented local singer David Duffy. His energetic performance had residents singing and dancing along to their favourite songs, creating a lively and uplifting atmosphere. Families joined in the fun, cherishing opportunity to spend quality time with their loved ones.

Adding to the festive spirit, the kitchen team prepared a sumptuous banquet that delighted everyone in attendance. The spread of delicious treats brought a warm and celebratory ambience to the party, perfectly capturing the magic of the holiday season.

The event wasn’t just about entertainment – it was a meaningful occasion that underscored the importance of community and connection. “Spreading lots of Christmas cheer for all our lovely residents, fantastic! Well done Mulberry Court!” commented one Facebook user. Another added, “Everyone looks like they are enjoying themselves.”

The Christmas Party at Mulberry Court embodied the essence of the festive season, bringing happiness to residents and creating cherished memories for all involved. It was a testament to the care home’s dedication to ensuring its residents feel loved and supported, especially during the Christmas period.

For more information about the wonderful activities at Mulberry Court, please visit their Facebook page: Mulberry Court Care Home – Care Homes UK | Dementia, Residential & Nursing Care | Runwood Homes