Poppy sellers busy in Dunstable ready for the annual Poppy Appeal

The Mayor at Tesco, Dunstable, with (right) Rotarian Owen Pinney.

Poppy sellers are busy in Dunstable collecting donations for the Royal British Legion’s annual Poppy Appeal before the town’s Remembrance Day Parade on Sunday.

The collectors have been particularly busy in the town’s main supermarkets, with the Mayor of Dunstable, Cllr Louise O’Riordan, seen in the photos here, among those raising money at Aldi, Asda, Tesco and Sainsbury’s. Dunstable Army Cadets were collecting in the town centre on Saturday last week, and the town’s air cadets will be there next Saturday.

Local schools and businesses have also been involved, together with members of Dunstable Rotary Club, Dunstable History Society, Dunstable Council staff and many other volunteers.

The appeal in Dunstable raised over £53,000 last year.