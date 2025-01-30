Shoplifting soars as MP backs tough new laws to crack down on organised gangs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Shocking new figures have revealed shoplifting is at record levels, with more than 2,000 incidents occurring daily - costing UK businesses £2.2bn in just 12 months.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, local MP Alex Mayer has pledged to take action - backing a tough new Crime Bill that will end soft penalties for thieves and crack down on violent offenders.

The new figures show a sharp rise in organised shoplifting gangs and repeat offenders. Across the UK, retailers reported 20.4 million thefts last year, while violence against shopworkers has more than doubled - with 17% of staff experiencing a violent attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Separate figures published by the ONS revealed shoplifting offences reported by police in Bedfordshire rose by 35% over the same period.

Alex Mayer MP

Ms Mayer said:

"Shoplifting is out of control, and hard-working shop staff are paying the price - facing daily abuse, threats, and even violence. This is completely unacceptable, and we simply cannot stand by while criminal gangs run riot on our high streets."

In response to the shoplifting and violence against shopworker epidemic, Ms Mayer confirmed she will be voting for a new Crime Bill that will introduce a new standalone offence of assaulting retail workers and reverse a 2014 law to ensure all shoplifting cases under £200 are investigated.

Ms Mayer also welcomed new funding to crack down on organised shoplifting gangs and pledged to work with Bedfordshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner to ensure high streets get the protection they need.

She added:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This Government is taking action to crack down on theft, bring offenders to justice, and back our shopworkers. And I’m pleased to be working with our Police and Crime Commissioner to take the action needed to ensure communities feel safe.”

Anyone with information about shoplifting offences should call 101 or report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Always dial 999 in an emergency.