The Mall sponsors award for local heroes at Luton & Bedfordshire Community Awards

The Mall Luton has announced it will be supporting this year’s Luton & Bedfordshire Community Awards with a generous sponsorship.

The awards, now in their 15th successive year, celebrate the community of Luton and its unsung heroes, shining a light on those who go out of their way to improve the lives of others.

The ceremony will consist of the prize presentation of 18 awards, including the Helping Hand Award which this year is once again sponsored by The Mall Luton, alongside Woolfe & Co Solicitors. This award aims to celebrate ordinary people who make a difference to people’s lives in big or small ways.

Nominations are now open for all categories and will close on Sunday 25th August, ahead of the prize giving ceremony set to honour the nominees on Friday 8th November.

Helping Hand Award

The Luton & Bedfordshire Community Awards, like The Mall Luton, pride themselves upon supporting a number of local and national charities and raising significant amounts of money to support valuable causes. They have raised over £1 million for charities to date.

Mostaque Koyes, Community Awards Founder, said "Each year we hear about more and more fantastic people in our town who go above and beyond. We thank all of our sponsors for their support over the years, we look forward to seeing all the nominees for 2024. Get your nominations in now."

Lavinia Douglass, Marketing Manager at The Mall Luton commented “It has been fantastic to work with Luton & Bedfordshire Community Awards this year, and we are excited and proud to one again sponsor the Helping Hand Award. This is a great opportunity to show some love to special people in our community, so we encourage anyone who knows of a worthy recipient to get their nominations in now. We look forward to seeing the shortlisted nominations and to attending the award ceremony in November. Good luck everyone!”