Watch: Calls for action to prevent further flash floods around Eaton Bray Market Square

A councillor is calling for action after heavy rains caused flash flooding.

According to Central Bedfordshire councillor Philip Spicer, the problem has been caused by heavy rains coming down from the Chilterns and impacting drainage.

He explained Wednesday’s flash floods had again caused problems, and warned residents about potential risks to homes and safety.

And he added that Anglian Water, the River Ouzel Internal Drainage Board and Central Beds Highways were investigating – while Eaton Bray Parish Council was due to discuss the issues at its next meeting.

Heavy rains on Wednesday caused flash flooding in Eaton Bray

Cllr Spicer said: “This is the fourth time this year that we’ve experienced flooding. The first occasion was in December, then January, February and now May.

“There are still further investigations and ongoing communication with Eaton Bray parish councillors.

“There is a possibility that raw sewage will be discharged as the Anglian Water culvert is being overpowered by the volume of rain water.

“I have been engaging with the Central Bedfordshire Council highways teams and Cllr Simon Ford, portfolio head of highways, about the issue, checking that it’s not highway drains, causing the issue. They have put a camera down the drains to investigate. The parish council is working hard with all parties to bring this flooding to an end.”

Wednesday's heavy downpour caused severe flooding in Eaton Bray

Cllr Spicer also advised people to drive through flood water slowly, not only for the safety of vehicles and to avoid hitting kerbs but so that care is taken flood water does not breach sandbags, risking properties being flooded.

A statement on Eaton Bray Parish Council website said a letter had been sent to Central Bedfordshire Council to better understand what investigations would be undertaken to establish the causes, any planned remedial work to resolve issues, and how flooding might be prevented in the future. The council is due to discuss any actions identified at its next meeting.

A spokesperson for Central Beds Council added: “We have been made aware of flooding in the following locations within Eaton Bray in the last few months;

> The Comp – flooding primarily associated with blockage of a trash screen.

> Eaton Park – flooding primarily associated with blockage to a culvert and subsequent overland flow.

> Harling Road – flooding primarily associated with run off from land onto property and highway.

“Routine investigation in response to the flooding reports received by CBC, supported by site visits, has identified the nature of the flooding to be associated with the maintenance and condition of private drainage features. Advice has been provided to this effect to the relevant landowners in the above localities and we understand the remedial works are to take place on this basis; CBC Highways have also attended Harling Road to inspect/clean the highways drainage to ensure flow.”