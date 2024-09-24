High school and academy open days are taking place this September and October
The new academic year may have only just begun but parents in year 6 will already be thinking about where to send their children next year as the deadline to apply for a place at high school or academy is fast approaching.
Parents must apply for a school place by the 31 October 2024 even if:
- you have already made an earlier application direct to the school
- your preferred school is not in Luton
- your preferred school is a faith school, a foundation school, an academy or a free school
Open days are taking place across this month to help parents with their decision. A list of open days along with dates and times can be found on the Council’s website at luton.gov.uk/highschools.
Open days provide a great opportunity to have a look around a school, meet teachers and students and find out what the school has to offer to help you make the right decision for your child.
For more details visit luton.gov.uk/highschools. For general information on admissions, go to luton.gov.uk/admissions.
