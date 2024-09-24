High school and academy open days are taking place this September and October

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The new academic year may have only just begun but parents in year 6 will already be thinking about where to send their children next year as the deadline to apply for a place at high school or academy is fast approaching.

Parents must apply for a school place by the 31 October 2024 even if:

you have already made an earlier application direct to the school

your preferred school is not in Luton

your preferred school is a faith school, a foundation school, an academy or a free school

Open days are taking place across this month to help parents with their decision. A list of open days along with dates and times can be found on the Council’s website at luton.gov.uk/highschools.

Open days provide a great opportunity to have a look around a school, meet teachers and students and find out what the school has to offer to help you make the right decision for your child.

For more details visit luton.gov.uk/highschools. For general information on admissions, go to luton.gov.uk/admissions.