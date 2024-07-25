Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Covid cases are on the rise 🤧

Covid cases have been growing in the UK, with a 4.5% rise in the seven days up to July 17, according to UKHSA.

A group of variants called FLiRT have been driving up cases.

Variants are continuing to develop, with new subvariant FLuQE spreading rapidly across Australia and the USA.

Whilst in Europe, holidaymakers going to Greece have been warned over the rise in hospitalisations due to Covid.

It may be summertime, but that doesn’t seem to have stopped the spread of Covid. It’s been four years since the world was plunged into a global pandemic, but the virus is still very much active, with fears of a fresh new wave on the horizon.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cases have risen by 4.5% in the seven days up to July 17, according to UKHSA, with a new variant of Covid, collectively known as FLiRT, believed to be behind the recent increase. More alarmingly, there has been a 20.9% increase in Covid deaths, with 34 recorded in the seven days up to July 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Covid is continuing to mutate and as it does, the compound of the virus changes. In Australia and the USA, a new Covid subvariant called FLuQE, also known as KP.3, has been causing cases to surge.

If you test positive for Covid it's recommended that you try to stay home. (Photo: Pexel/Andrea Piacquadio) | Pexel/Andrea Piacquadio

Whilst, in Europe, a warning has been issued for Greece as the FLiRT variant has caused a rise in Covid hospitalisations in the country, with The National Public Health Organization EODY reporting a significant increase.

The rules if you test positive for Covid have changed significantly since the beginning of the pandemic. Here’s everything you need to know about what the current rules are, if you can work and how long you could be contagious.

What are the symptoms of Covid?

The symptoms of Covid have not changed, despite there being many different variants. Covid still materialises with symptoms similar to that of a cold or a flu. If you experience any of the following symptoms it’s important that you take Covid test to rule out possible infection.

According to the NHS, symptoms for Covid include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

a high temperature or shivering (chills) – a high temperature means you feel hot to touch on your chest or back (you do not need to measure your temperature)

a new, continuous cough – this means coughing a lot for more than an hour, or 3 or more coughing episodes in 24 hours

a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste

shortness of breath

feeling tired or exhausted

an aching body

a headache

a sore throat

a blocked or runny nose

loss of appetite

diarrhoea

feeling sick or being sick

What are the rules if you test positive for Covid?

If you test positive for Covid you are no longer legally required to self-isolate. Instead government guidance recommends that try to stay at home and avoid contact with people for five days after your positive test and until you no longer have a high temperature (if you had one), or are experiencing symptoms.

It’s important that you avoid close contact with anyone who is high risk of becoming seriously unwell from a Covid infection, that you try to work from home and to prevent the spread of Covid within your own home.

According to GOV.UK you can reduce the spread of Covid within your home if you:

try to keep your distance from people you live with.

in shared areas wear a well-fitting face covering made with multiple layers or a surgical face mask, especially if you live with people whose immune system means that they are at higher risk of serious illness, despite vaccination.

ventilate rooms you have been in by opening windows and leaving them open for at least 10 minutes after you have left the room.

wash your hands regularly and cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing.

regularly clean frequently touched surfaces, such as door handles and remote controls, and shared areas such as kitchens and bathrooms.

advise anyone that does need to come into your home that you have symptoms, so they can take precautions to protect themselves such as wearing a well-fitting face covering or a surgical face mask, keeping their distance if they can, and washing their hands regularly.

Do children need to isolate if they test positive with Covid?

If a child or young person tests positive for Covid, the recommended advice is different than that for adults. They should stay home for three days after the day they took their test, if after three days they feel well and do not have symptoms they are able to resume normal activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The shorter time for young people and children is because it is believed that they tend to be contagious for less time to other people than that of adults.

Can you still work with Covid?

People who test positive with Covid are advised to stay at home for five days to prevent spreading the infection within your community. Guidance recommends that you try to work from home if you can and if this option is unavailable to you that you talk to your employer about alternatives.

If you have to leave home during the five days after testing positive for Covid, you can take these steps to reduce the chance of passing on your infection to anyone else, including:

wearing a well-fitting face covering made with multiple layers or a surgical face mask.

avoiding crowded places such as public transport, large social gatherings, or anywhere that is enclosed or poorly ventilated.

taking any exercise outdoors in places where you will not have close contact with other people.

covering your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze; wash your hands frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds or use hand sanitiser after coughing, sneezing and blowing your nose and before you eat or handle food; avoid touching your face.

How long are you contagious with Covid?

Most people who test positive for Covid will no longer be contagious after five days, which is why government guidance advises you to avoid coming into contact with people for five days after testing positive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, some people can be infectious up to 10 days from testing positive, which is why it’s important to carry out regular testing and that if you are still experiencing symptoms of Covid after five days that you stay home until you feel well enough to resume normal activities.