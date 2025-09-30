New vaccine hub opens in Luton ahead of winter jab drive

A new NHS health hub has opened in Luton to get residents vaccinated as seasonal jabs get underway.

The Bury Park Health Hub, inside Bury Park Community Centre, in Dunstable Road, opened its doors this week for eligible people of all ages to get protection against infectious diseases, including serious winter illnesses.

From October 1, winter vaccinations will be available to anyone who is eligible. For other school-aged and childhood immunisations, including HPV, polio, tetanus, diphtheria and MMR, the health hub will offer these all year .

Caroline Shepherd, assistant director for the Community and School Aged Immunisation Service in the East of England, said: "We’re hoping our new health hub will be a handy, one-stop shop for people living in the area and the wider community, who at the moment have to travel into town or to their GP for their vaccinations.

Nurses pictured at the opening of the vaccination centre at Bury Park Community Centre. Picture: Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board

“We know, through research, that residents in Bury Park wanted a more convenient location to offer vaccines, so working with Luton Borough Council, NHS England and the Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Luton Integrated Care Board, we designed this new facility.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for people to get their vaccines and protect themselves and their loved ones against serious illness. If you or someone in the family has missed a vaccine, please stop by and we can help.”

Abdul Ghafoor of Luton Muslim Health Alliance added: “Prevention works best on your doorstep. By bringing NHS free vaccines to the community, this hub makes early action easy so families stay well, not just get well.”