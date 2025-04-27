Dunstable Yesteryear: Beechwood House, home of Arthur England

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There’s renewed interest in a photo taken of a roller-skater in West Street, Dunstable, in August 1957 because it shows Beechwood House in the background. It stood on the corner of the entrance to Green Lanes, which would be immediately to the left of the picture.

The house, long-since demolished and replaced by the Beechwood Court development, was the home of Mr Arthur England, founder of the Union Jack coach company.

Mr England, son of a local baker whose shop was at 99 High Street South, is perhaps best-remembered today for the imposing gates which stand at the entrance to Grove House Gardens. He donated them to the town in memory of his late sister Edith, wife of a former Dunstable Mayor, Frank Kenworthy.

Arthur should not be confused with his equally well-known brother, Bert, who founded a motorcycle business in London Road, Dunstable, and lived at Kensworth Lynch.

Beechwood House is in tnhe background to this photo, taken from the corner of Whipsnade Road and West Street

Beechwood House was built for Arthur Rollings, owner of the whiting works which once stood nearby, on the other corner of the Green Lanes entrance. The original name for his home was, appropriately, Corner House. He lived there until his death in 1949.

The skater in the photo is Dennis Lindsell, who was taking part in a London-to-Dunstable roller race. This started from the Houses of Parliament and ended at the California roller-skating rink, once part of the swimming pool buildings in Whipsnade Road.

Yesteryear is compiled by John Buckledee, chairman of Dunstable and District Local History Society.