Luton Point shoppers raise over £13,000 for the Royal British Legion
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
This achievement was made possible by the overwhelming generosity of the community and the dedication of the volunteers who came together in support of the cause, which honours and supports those who have served in the British Armed Forces.
Luton Point extends heartfelt gratitude to everyone who contributed, from shoppers to dedicated volunteers. A special thank you was also extended to Andrew for his outstanding efforts in leading the appeal, dedicating countless hours to ensure its success. His commitment alongside his team and also members of the Luton Point team was key to the outstanding results celebrated.
Lavinia Douglass, Marketing Manager at Luton Point, commented “We are deeply moved by the generosity shown by everyone involved, especially during these challenging times. The funds raised will provide crucial support to veterans and their families, helping ensure the Royal British Legion can continue its essential work. We’d like to extend special thanks to the volunteers for their hard work and for making this possible.”
For those interested in contributing to future appeals or getting involved with the Royal British Legion, please visit their website to find information on volunteering opportunities.
Further information on events and news can be found on Luton Point’s website.