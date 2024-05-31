Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Over 35,000 premises in Luton are now able to access some of the fastest and most reliable internet services available in the UK, thanks to a new full fibre network being laid by CityFibre.

The UK’s largest independent full fibre platform has now completed most of its rollout in the eastern area of Luton, where homes have been designated ‘Ready for Service.’ This means residents can now choose to connect to the best available digital connectivity, once services are live in their area.

This is the latest milestone in CityFibre’s Luton project, as it aims to future-proof communications networks for generations to come, to support growing data consumption in an increasingly online world.

Speaking of the project, Neil Madle, CityFibre’s Partnership Manager for Luton, said: “We’re delighted to offer the people of Luton all the benefits of full fibre connectivity, with over 35,000 premises now Ready for Service.

"CityFibre’s investment in the town will allow more residents to unlock seamless homeworking, streaming and gaming. We would also like to thank residents for their patience as we have rolled out this essential digital infrastructure, which is set to benefit the local community for years to come.”

Full fibre networks use 100% fibre optics to carry data at light speed all the way from the home to the point of connection. This gives users speeds of up to 2.5 Gbps for upload and download, near limitless bandwidth and reliable connectivity.

In Luton, customers can already connect to the new network and benefit from full fibre-enabled broadband from a choice of providers, including UK launch partner, Vodafone on selected Vodafone Pro Broadband plans, TalkTalk, IDNet, Cuckoo (previously Giganet) and Zen. Other providers are expected to join the network soon.