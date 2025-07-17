Whipsnade Zoo: Wonderful moment endangered zebra foal plays in the sunshine at zoo near Luton
Watch as the young zebra has fun running in circles around a tree in the sunshine.
Delightful footage shows an endangered Grévy's zebra foal playing in its paddock at Whipsnade Zoo near Luton.
The foal, which was born in May, can be seen running and jumping with another zebra in the sunshine.
Whipsnade Zoo say there are only around 2,000 Grévy's zebras left in the wild, with this foal being an important part of the breeding programme for the endangered species.
