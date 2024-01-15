Six other teenagers have been charged with murder

A police car at the scene on Nunnery Lane, inset: Ashraf Habimana. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

Police have arrested another teenager from Luton as detectives continue to investigate the murder of 16-year-old Ashraf Habimana.

A 19-year-old man from the town was arrested last week on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm and possession of a knife. Detectives made the arrest as they piece together what happened to Ashraf, who was stabbed to death, and another teen who was seriously injured, in Nunnery Lane on 29 September.

Six teenagers have previously been charged with murder in connection to Ashraf’s death.

Detective Inspector Graham Newton, from the Bedfordshire Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “Shocking, unacceptable violence led to the death of a young man from our community with his whole life ahead of him.