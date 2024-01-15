Another Luton teen arrested after fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Ashraf Habimana
Police have arrested another teenager from Luton as detectives continue to investigate the murder of 16-year-old Ashraf Habimana.
A 19-year-old man from the town was arrested last week on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm and possession of a knife. Detectives made the arrest as they piece together what happened to Ashraf, who was stabbed to death, and another teen who was seriously injured, in Nunnery Lane on 29 September.
Six teenagers have previously been charged with murder in connection to Ashraf’s death.
Detective Inspector Graham Newton, from the Bedfordshire Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “Shocking, unacceptable violence led to the death of a young man from our community with his whole life ahead of him.
“We are determined to bring anyone involved to justice and send a strong, unequivocal message that violent attitudes and behaviour of this nature will not be tolerated.”