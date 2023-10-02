A young woman lays flowers at the wall. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

The MP for Luton North has said more needs to be done to tackle knife crime in the town after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death at the weekend.

Family and friends of Ashraf Habimana have laid flowers in the Sundon Park area of the town for the teenager who was pronounced dead on Friday (September 29). Police were called to Nunnery Lane at around 7pm on Friday to reports of a stabbing. A 16-year-old boy, believed to be Ashraf, was taken to hospital with multiple stab wounds, but was pronounced dead shortly after. Two more teenagers were harmed during the attack – with one suffering life-threatening injuries, and the other left with ‘serious injuries’.

Three teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection to the incident.

In response to the stabbings, Sarah Owen, MP for Luton North, said: “This is another tragic and painful loss of a bright young life in Luton. My thoughts are with everyone affected, their friends, family and loved ones.

“This recent spate of violence has shaken our community and while the police have been working hard to find those responsible, it is clear much more needs to be done to stop more lives lost to knife crime.”

She added: “Luton is not immune to what we have seen in London and other parts of the country and as a town we grieve together and we must work together, until no other family goes through the pain that Ashraf’s parents are enduring now.”

MP for Luton South, Rachel Hopkins, said: "The tragic loss of a young life this weekend has shaken our town. My thoughts remain with the victim’s family, friends, loved ones and anyone affected at this incredibly difficult time.”

Both Luton MPs met Bedfordshire Police, Luton Council, councillors, and headteachers from across the town yesterday (October 1) to talk about the attack. She added: “Keeping Luton’s young people safe is paramount. It is vital we come together as a community to tackle knife crime and serious youth violence in Luton."

The MP’s statement comes as Luton Sixth Form College revealed Ashraf as one of its students and said its prayers were with his family. In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), the college said: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic incident that occurred on Friday night (29th September) in Luton, where a 16-year-old student from Luton Sixth Form College was fatally stabbed. Our hearts go out to the young man whose life has been so tragically taken, his family and the entire Luton community during this difficult time.

"This senseless act of violence has shaken us all, reminding us of the importance of coming together as a community to support one another. We extend our condolences to the student's family and friends and we wish them strength and solace as they navigate this unimaginable loss.”

The college extended its counselling and mental health services to anyone who has been affected by the killing. The statement continued: “We understand that the emotional toll of such events can be profound and we want to offer a safe space for our students and staff to share their feelings and seek guidance.

“Let us remember the life that has been lost, a bright young individual with dreams and potential- let his memory inspire us to work tirelessly towards a safer, more compassionate community.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the students' family and friends and the entire Luton community during this painful time.”

Meanwhile, Police and Crime Commissioner for Bedfordshire Festus Akinbusoye said: “The growing crisis of knife crime and serious violence on our streets are of real concern to me. I cannot fathom what the families of the young people whose lives have been taken through this senseless acts of violence are going through. Their grief and loss are emotions I cannot comprehend as father to teenagers myself.”

In the Facebook post, he listed work which has been done to fight crime. He added: “Much is being done, but I acknowledge there is more to do.

"We cannot solve knife crime in isolation or just simply through more policing alone, which is why, through my Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Bedfordshire, I continue to work closely with the three local authorities in Bedfordshire, voluntary organisations, faith groups and wider communities to tackle the cause of this terrible crime in our county.”

In the last two weeks there have been four separate knife attacks in Luton. The news of this latest fatal stabbings came just three hours after reports that two teenagers were stabbed in Sundon Park Road. One suffered life-threatening injuries, while a second had serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Another 16-year-old was arrested on suspicion of the murder of Omar Khan, which also left a woman fighting for her life in hospital. In response, an education charity called for people to support knife crime education workshops in Bedfordshire schools.

Maya Joseph-Hussain, CEO of the Safety Centre, said: “This horrific attack and tragic loss of life is a stark reminder of the urgent need for knife crime education for young people across Bedfordshire now.

"We need funding for our knife crime workshops now to give children and young people the tools they need to make safe choices in the future.”