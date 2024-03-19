Luton man accused of killing woman whose body was found in a car park pleads guilty to obstructing coroner
A man from Luton accused of murdering a woman after her body was found in a car park has admitted obstructing the coroner.
Robert Brown, 38 and of Hitchin Road, will go on trial at Luton Crown Court on May 7 after he denied murdering Victoria Greenwood. The trial is expected to last three weeks.
Ms Greenwood’s body was found in Hertfordshire between Roe Green and Wallington on November 14.
In February, he denied murdering the 41-year-old. Appearing at Luton Crown Court yesterday (March 18), Brown pleaded guilty to a second charge of obstructing the Hertfordshire coroner.