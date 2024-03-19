Luton man accused of killing woman whose body was found in a car park pleads guilty to obstructing coroner

Luton Crown Court. Picture: Olivia Preston

A man from Luton accused of murdering a woman after her body was found in a car park has admitted obstructing the coroner.

Robert Brown, 38 and of Hitchin Road, will go on trial at Luton Crown Court on May 7 after he denied murdering Victoria Greenwood. The trial is expected to last three weeks.

Ms Greenwood’s body was found in Hertfordshire between Roe Green and Wallington on November 14.