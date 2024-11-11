Luton teens charged with attempted murder after robbery and machete attack on off-duty officer

Two teenagers have been charged in connection with a robbery and machete attack on an off-duty police officer in Luton town centre.

Hannan Mahmood, 19, and Humar Mahmood, 18, both of Belmont Road, Luton were arrested on Friday (November 8).

They were both later charged with attempted murder, wounding with intent, possession of a bladed article in a public place, robbery and dangerous driving.

An off-duty Metropolitan Police officer was injured after being attacked with a machete outside Luton Point shopping centre on November 3 as he tried to intervene in a robbery where a victim’s moped was taken.

Mahmood and Mahmood appeared at Luton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (November 9) and were remanded into custody pending a future hearing at Luton Crown Court.

Anyone with information or footage about the incident is asked to tell the police online or call 101.

