Luton teens charged with attempted murder after robbery and machete attack on off-duty officer
Hannan Mahmood, 19, and Humar Mahmood, 18, both of Belmont Road, Luton were arrested on Friday (November 8).
They were both later charged with attempted murder, wounding with intent, possession of a bladed article in a public place, robbery and dangerous driving.
An off-duty Metropolitan Police officer was injured after being attacked with a machete outside Luton Point shopping centre on November 3 as he tried to intervene in a robbery where a victim’s moped was taken.
Mahmood and Mahmood appeared at Luton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (November 9) and were remanded into custody pending a future hearing at Luton Crown Court.
Anyone with information or footage about the incident is asked to tell the police online or call 101.