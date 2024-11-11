Police car. Picture: Olivia Preston

Two teenagers have been charged in connection with a robbery and machete attack on an off-duty police officer in Luton town centre.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hannan Mahmood, 19, and Humar Mahmood, 18, both of Belmont Road, Luton were arrested on Friday (November 8).

They were both later charged with attempted murder, wounding with intent, possession of a bladed article in a public place, robbery and dangerous driving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An off-duty Metropolitan Police officer was injured after being attacked with a machete outside Luton Point shopping centre on November 3 as he tried to intervene in a robbery where a victim’s moped was taken.

Mahmood and Mahmood appeared at Luton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (November 9) and were remanded into custody pending a future hearing at Luton Crown Court.

Anyone with information or footage about the incident is asked to tell the police online or call 101.