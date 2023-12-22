Three more teenage boys charged with murder after fatal stabbing of schoolboy
Three more teenagers have been charged with murder following the death of a schoolboy in Luton in September.
Yesterday (December 21), Bedfordshire Police detectives secured murder charges against three 16-year-old boys in connection to the fatal stabbing of Ashraf Habimana. The boys, who are all from Luton, are also all facing charges of violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon. Two of them have also been charged with attempted murder.
Ashraf, 16, died from stab wounds in Nunnery Lane on September 29 when another teen was also seriously injured. Three 17-year-olds have already been charged with murder in connection to the fatal stabbing.
Ashraf’s murder sparked outrage in the community as people called for more to be done about knife crime in the town.
Detective Inspector Graham Newton, from the Bedfordshire Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, leading the investigation, said: “We are determined to take robust action against anyone involved in the tragic death of Ashraf Habimana.
“We must all play our part in taking a strong stance against anyone who thinks violence or carrying a weapon is okay. We in policing are no exception to this commitment.”