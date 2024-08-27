Firefighters called to blazing caravan in Eaton Bray after it was 'deliberately' set alight

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Firefighters doused flames from a burning caravan after it was deliberately set alight during the Bank Holiday weekend.

A crew from Leighton Buzzard was called to The Rye at 11.42pm on Saturday, August 24.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service stated: "Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reels and stack drags to extinguish the fire and a thermal imaging camera to check for hot spots. The cause of the fire was deliberate."