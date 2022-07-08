Fire crews tackle scrap metal blaze in Totternhoe

Fire crews were called to a scrap metal yard in Totternhoe last night – where around 60 tonnes of scrap vehicles were ablaze.
Two fire appliances from Dunstable were joined by a water carrier from Toddington and an aerial platform from Luton.
A spokesman for Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said the crews “worked quickly to extinguish the flames, containing water run-off in interceptor tanks.”
They were later relieved by firefighters from Stopsley and Luton.
Fire crews were due to return to the site this morning to make sure there were no remaining hotspots that could cause further issues.