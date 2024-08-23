Artwork celebrating town’s history is unveiled to brighten up Luton station

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Artwork created by local artist Aimi Rix was unveiled yesterday to improve passenger experience at Luton station.

The artwork is made up of 15 pieces covering themes of nature, the railway and local Luton landmarks and made possible courtesy of a collaboration between Network Rail Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR).

The murals are displayed throughout the station and have been designed in bright, striking colours, celebrating the history of Luton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three of Aimi’s paintings are commuter murals, highlighting the connection between passengers and the railway to Luton.

The striking artwork was unveiled yesterday to improve passenger experience at Luton station. (22/8)

Any visitors to the station can view the paintings on platform walls, on the footbridge, stairs and in waiting rooms.

The original canvases from the station will be donated to help raise money for local charities.

Julie Evans, programme manager for Network Rail’s East Midlands route said: “It has been great to work with GTR and local artist Aimi Rix to create vibrant artwork that brings a welcoming feeling through the station which sees hundreds of people pass through every day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This project has been under way since October 2022 and it is brilliant to see the vision come to life, with the aim to improve passenger experience.”

The new artwork by local artist Aimi Rix, was unveiled at Luton station

Jenny Saunders, Customer Services Director for Thameslink and Great Northern, said: “Our customers’ happiness and mental wellbeing are huge priorities for us, and Luton’s powerful new mural will give everyone a welcome uplift. Aimi’s work really brings the wow factor.

“We recognise the great benefits public art can bring to communities, and we’ve commissioned over 200 artworks by creative local people across our network in recent years.”

Robert Drysdale, embedded inspector for British Transport Police added: “The new artwork adds a real splash of colour and a vibrant extra dimension to Luton station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to make sure that stations are appealing, attractive and safe to everyone who works at or uses them, and this project is a great example of how we are working together with our partners at Network Rail and GTR to achieve that."

Some of the artwork now on display at Luton Station

Dave Brown, senior programme manager for the Samaritans said: “This artwork project really brightens the station and will also brighten many people’s days as they pass through Luton. It’s wonderful to see this project increasing the connection between the railway and the local community and enhancing people’s experience of using the railway.”