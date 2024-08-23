Artwork celebrating town’s history is unveiled to brighten up Luton station
The artwork is made up of 15 pieces covering themes of nature, the railway and local Luton landmarks and made possible courtesy of a collaboration between Network Rail Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR).
The murals are displayed throughout the station and have been designed in bright, striking colours, celebrating the history of Luton.
Three of Aimi’s paintings are commuter murals, highlighting the connection between passengers and the railway to Luton.
Any visitors to the station can view the paintings on platform walls, on the footbridge, stairs and in waiting rooms.
The original canvases from the station will be donated to help raise money for local charities.
Julie Evans, programme manager for Network Rail’s East Midlands route said: “It has been great to work with GTR and local artist Aimi Rix to create vibrant artwork that brings a welcoming feeling through the station which sees hundreds of people pass through every day.
“This project has been under way since October 2022 and it is brilliant to see the vision come to life, with the aim to improve passenger experience.”
Jenny Saunders, Customer Services Director for Thameslink and Great Northern, said: “Our customers’ happiness and mental wellbeing are huge priorities for us, and Luton’s powerful new mural will give everyone a welcome uplift. Aimi’s work really brings the wow factor.
“We recognise the great benefits public art can bring to communities, and we’ve commissioned over 200 artworks by creative local people across our network in recent years.”
Robert Drysdale, embedded inspector for British Transport Police added: “The new artwork adds a real splash of colour and a vibrant extra dimension to Luton station.
“We want to make sure that stations are appealing, attractive and safe to everyone who works at or uses them, and this project is a great example of how we are working together with our partners at Network Rail and GTR to achieve that."
Dave Brown, senior programme manager for the Samaritans said: “This artwork project really brightens the station and will also brighten many people’s days as they pass through Luton. It’s wonderful to see this project increasing the connection between the railway and the local community and enhancing people’s experience of using the railway.”