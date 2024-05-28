Coldplay singer gives Luton woman with arthritis a lift to festival after spotting her ‘struggling to walk’
Saundra Glenn was walking to Stockwood Park to see the final act of the weekend, Coldplay.
The 64-year-old has osteoarthritis and had been struggling to walk the final stretch to the accessibility box office. She stopped to rest against a fence as she decided to get the bus shuttle back home.
She explained: “I was going home and I turned around, saw this black Mercedes. A lady in the front said I looked like I was struggling. I heard a voice from the back say, ‘Give her a lift.’”
The door opened and to her surprise, there sat Coldplay frontman, Chris Martin.
Saundra explained: “The car door opened and it was Chris Martin. I said, ‘What the heck? I can't get in with you!’”
But Chris invited her to get in for a lift and the pair shared the back seat on the short ride to the festival entrance. While she was only in there a matter of minutes, Saundra said it “felt like a lifetime”.
She found herself sitting with Chris, chatting all the way to Stockwood Park, with the ‘Yellow’ singer arranging a buggy for her to get her to where she needed to be. Saundra explained: "Chris’ team didn’t leave me until I got my wristband for the show.”
The Coldplay star and Saundra ended up talking about all sorts of topics, including her community work in the town.
She asked if there would be any lyric change to the famous song ‘Yellow’ after a campaign by fans to have the words changed to ‘orange' in tribute to Luton Town FC. Chris teased "a good surprise", and he did not disappoint.
They performed a new song, "Orange", written the night before by the band to honour the town and the Hatters.
Saundra called him a “kindness guru” and praised him for caring enough to get his car to pull over and help her to the venue. She added: “He bought that human touch to being a celebrity. More celebrities should follow his example. Money shouldn't change you, money hasn't changed him. He's a beautiful, decent human being who cares about people.
"We need to keep doing good deeds, and everybody needs to be more like Chris Martin.”