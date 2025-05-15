Coldplay's special 'Orange' song for Luton named Radio Times Moment of the Year

Coldplay’s iconic rendition of ‘Orange’ has won the Radio Times Moment of the Year after the band changed the lyrics for their Big Weekend performance in Luton.

Nearly a year on since BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend came to Stockwood Park, arguably the festival’s best moment has been recognised at the Audio and Radio Industry Awards (ARIAS).

In May 2024, Luton Town FC fans had hoped frontman Chris Martin would change the lyrics of their famous song ‘Yellow’ to the Hatters’ colour – orange. During their highly anticipated set, Martin sang something he wrote especially for the club and its fans – who were still reeling from their relegation to the Championship.

The song started with the lyric: "It's hard to be a football fan here in Luton Town.

"Sometimes you do the best you can, still you find you’re going down.”

He went on to sing: "We didn't win all our matches, we didn't win the cup.

"But when you get knocked down in Luton, you always get back up.

"So you can come in singing Yellow, that's all right with me, I prefer a warmer colour spelt o-r-a-n-g-e."

Before singing his special version of the song, Martin reassured the crowd that it had "nothing to do with Luton", referencing Watford FC, Luton’s arch rivals.

Now, BBC Three Counties Radio has been awarded for its campaign for Coldplay to change the lyrics – and bagged the Radio Times Moment of the Year 2025.

Three Counties’ presenter Justin Dealey dedicated the win to listener Bex Starr, who first suggested that the lyric be changed.