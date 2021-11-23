Deadline to vote for the People's Choice in the Luton's Best Awards 2021 is this Thursday evening

There are just two days left for you to place your vote as readers of the Luton News have their say in the People's Choice category of the Luton's Best Awards 2021.

The awards, in partnership with Love Luton, celebrate the achievements of truly remarkable individuals and organisations who make Luton a better place. COVID-19 has had an impact on everyone in some way, but since the start of the pandemic, the town has seen some of the most incredible acts of kindness and selflessness across Luton.

Earlier this month we revealed the shortlisted nominees in the various categories. For the People’s Choice award, you, the general public, get to vote for your winner from all the candidates.

Luton's Best Awards 2021

Already over 1,700 votes have been cast and there's still time to influence the outcome.

You have until 11pm on Thursday, November 25, 2021, to place your People's Choice vote with the winner being announced at the glittering Luton’s Best Awards ceremony at the Luton Hoo Hotel, Golf and Spa on Friday, December 3.

Those shortlisted are listed below. To place your vote and find out more details on those shortlisted, click here...

1. Adult Achiever: Basit Mahmood, Hina Shafi.

2. Best Fundraiser: Shaun Dury, Sabine Hazell.

3. Best Volunteer: Referral Order Panel Volunteers for the Youth Offending Service, The Arriva Volunteer Team.

4. Care in the Community: Luton Irish Forum, Shri Guru Ravidass Sangat.

5. Child of Courage: George Agar, Alfie Robinson.

6. Community Business Person: Montell Neufville, Liz Searle.

7. Community Company of the Year: Bedfordshire and Luton Community Foundation, Keech Hospice Care.

8. Environmental Achievement: Chantry Primary Academy Green Team, Trevor Tween.

9. Keeping Luton Safe: The Safer Luton Partnership, Winston West.

10. Lifetime Achievement: Lucky Begum - posthumous, Chief Fire Officer, Paul Fuller CBE - posthumous.

11. Luton in Harmony: Sanda Hayes, JP Smith, Boxing Saves Lives.

12. Luton’s most outstanding citizen 2021: Rehana Faisal, Dr Tahir Mehmood.

13. Keyworker of the Year: Dawn Dudley, Dr Tahir Mehmood.

14. Sporting Inspiration: Luton Lions, Eric Phillips.