In pictures: These are the landmarks that should feature on the Luton Monopoly board - according to you

The club caught the eye of the Monopoly bosses, after going from a non-league side to England’s top flight of football in less than 10 years. To celebrate this achievement and raise the profile of the town further, the Luton version of the classic board game will hit shelves in spring 2024.
The board will have Luton landmarks – like Kenilworth Road stadium, Luton Airport and Luton Hoo.
So we asked what you wanted to see on the board – showing off the best Luton has to offer. Now that suggestion submissions have closed, scroll down to see what you suggested.
1. Kenilworth Road stadium
First up has to be the home of the Hatters - the reason Monopoly execs turned their attention to the town. Kenilworth Road stadium was mentioned numerous times and might be immortalised in its current form - the way people have known the site for decades. Let's hope board designers don't use the Oak Stand entrance for the picture! Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS
2. Luton Airport
The words Luton and airport go hand in hand. Naturally, when residents responded to our Facebook post asking for suggestions, the airport cropped up many times. The nearby terminals are a huge selling point for the town and it would be a shame for the board to miss this landmark off. The site also serves as a base for EasyJet, TUI Airways, Ryanair and Wizz Air- which has got to be worth something! Photo: London Luton Airport
3. Luton Railway Station
The second transport entry on the list is the train station, not Leagrave or Luton Airport Parkway - the one in the town centre. This iconic station is the hub of the town with people walking through from High Town to The Mall and commuters running in and out to catch the train and get to work. One of its best features is the view from the top of the stairs, while it is a bit of a climb, you can see so much. But there is space for four train stations on the board... Photo: Tony Margiocchi
4. The Mall
Or should we call it the Arndale? This is a hot topic of debate. While newbies to the area and younger people call it 'The Mall', as it says in huge letters on the side, many people still refer to it as the Arndale Centre. One person on Facebook even said: "The Go To Jail square could be called the Mall, you go directly to jail because it's NOT The Mall, it's the Arndale." Either way, this shopping centre is a landmark and deserves a square of its own - with its official name pending. Photo: Tony Margiocchi