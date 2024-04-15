Thousands of people from across Luton took part in ‘exciting’ events to celebrate Eid.

Over 40,000 people visited Inspire FM’s ‘buzzing’ Eid Festival at Lewsey Park on April 10 and 11. The festival showcased 10 distinct cuisines, with food at the event including Spanish churros, Korean tornado fries, South Asian snacks, and Mexican tacos.

Festival manager Mohammed Tariq said: “The atmosphere was buzzing throughout both days, and it was heart-warming to witness countless families embracing the festivities. Inspire FM is dedicated to serving our community, and we are delighted to have provided an affordable and inclusive platform for celebrating Eid.”

The event also featured free family entertainment, spiritual singers, jugglers, and balloon modellers – and 1,000 free ride tokens and Eid gifts were distributed to families facing financial hardship. Salma Khan, project coordinator at Luton Foodbank, said: “Eid is a time for joy and togetherness, irrespective of financial constraints. Luton Foodbank is proud to have contributed to ensuring that every member of our community can partake in the Eid festivities.”

This year, Colours of Eid Festival and 1Eid joined forces for an almost week-long celebration – with highlights including a live performance by Luton’s Zain Khan. He said: “I was born and bred here, this is my town. It is beautiful to see the community come together, bringing culture and positivity to the town centre; there should be more events like this.”

The 1Eid Festival took place on April 10 and 11, with morning prayers taking place at Stockwood Park followed by a lively event at St George's Square. The Colours of Eid Festival took place on April 13 at St George’s Square, with activities and entertainment including a food and craft fair, costume showcases, Islamic arts and crafts, science workshops, storytelling sessions, puppet shows, and traditional dances.

A spokesperson for 1Eid said: “Luton South MP Rachel Hopkins, the mayor of Luton, deputy mayor of Luton, and members from the Luton council joined us in celebrations.

"It was wonderful to see people from all different communities come together to celebrate the Eid festival -the purpose of the festival is to achieve peace and unity through celebrations and smiles.”

Sarah Salim, festival producer and director of Alif New Beginnings, said: “We are thrilled to have witnessed such a remarkable collaboration between Colours of Eid and 1Eid, bringing our community together in a week-long celebration of unity and diversity.

"The success of these events is a testament to the inclusive spirit of Eid, and we are grateful to all who joined us in making history in Luton."

1 . InspireFM's Eid Festival An aerial shot of InspireFM's Eid Festival, which took place at Lewsey Park, Luton.

2 . InspireFM Eid Festival InspireFM's Eid Festival included funfair rides and dodgems

3 . InspireFM Eid Festival InspireFM's Festival also included a Ferris Wheel and a Paratrooper ride

4 . InspireFM's Eid Festival InspireFM's festival featured food from 10 cuisines