Luton charity supporting disabled children gets a £1k boost from Amazon team in Dunstable

A Luton children’s charity has been given a £1k cash boost thanks to the team at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Dunstable.

Friends of Bright Eyes (FOBE) supports children and young people with disabilities, aiming to boost their confidence and reduce the effects of marginalisation. The charity empowers these children and young people by providing an environment where they can enjoy themselves in a way that pleases them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The donation from Amazon will be used towards the delivery of their afterschool and weekend activity clubs for disabled children.

A charity supporting children with disabilities and their families has received a £1,000 donation from the team at Amazon’s fulfilment centre in Dunstable.

Nazia Hussain, an employee from Amazon in Dunstable who nominated the charity, said: “Friends of Bright Eyes provides such amazing support to families and children across Luton. It’s lovely to see the staff at Friends of Bright Eyes encourage and empower children and young people. I’m glad that Amazon can show its support to the charity with this donation.”

Omer Kartal, general Mmanager at Amazon in Dunstable, said: “It is a pleasure to make this donation on behalf of Nazia. Friends of Bright Eyes supports many children and families across Luton while promoting the inclusion and acceptance of people with disabilities. We hope this donation not only offers the charity a boost, but also raises awareness of its excellent efforts.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mohammed Yasir, project manager for FOBE, added: “On behalf of the team at Friends of Bright Eyes, I want to say a huge thank you to Omer and the team at Amazon in Dunstable for their donation and support of our work. Donations like this are always appreciated and can help us put a smile on the faces of children and young people.”

The donation to Friends of Bright Eyes was made as part of Amazon’s programme to support the communities around its operating locations across the UK.