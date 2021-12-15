Luton Town director to receive top music award

Rob Stringer - photo by Josh Cheuse

A Luton Town director is receiving a special music award on January 30 in Los Angeles.

Rob Stringer, director and shareholder at the club, is receiving the 2022 GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons award.

Rob, the Sony Music Group chairman, grew up in Aylesbury, and went to Goldsmiths College. Back in the early 2000s, he worked with multiple successful UK artists including The Clash, George Michael, Jamiroquai, Sade, and Lightning Seeds, as well as Manic Street Preachers, who were his first signing in an A&R role.

He started his career at CBS Records in 1985 and rose within the company to become managing director of Epic Records in 1992 and chairman of Sony Music UK in 2001.

When Sony Music entered into a joint venture with BMG in 2004, he became chairman of Sony BMG Music UK. He was promoted to chairman of the U.S.-based Sony Music Label Group in 2006, and when Sony Corp. acquired BMG's half of the joint venture in 2008, he was appointed chairman of Sony Music Entertainment's Columbia Records.

Over the course of his career with Sony Music, he has worked with global superstars including AC/DC, Adele, Barbra Streisand, Beyoncé, Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, Celine Dion, the Clash, Daft Punk, David Bowie, Depeche Mode, the Chicks, George Michael, Harry Styles, Jack White, John Legend, John Mayer, Pharrell Williams, Pink, Sade and Tony Bennett.

In addition, he has led successful collaborations between the worlds of music, television and film, and he drives the continued development of digital and interactive content strategies and platforms.

He is receiving the award for his leadership, impact and dedication to advancing innovation in the music industry.

"Rob has been one of the most influential leaders in our industry for decades," said Harvey Mason jr., CEO of the Recording Academy. "His work in building a more inclusive culture in music and his love for real artists have been game changing. From introducing the world to so many talented artists to always putting them first, with initiatives like Artists Forward and Songwriters Forward, Rob's impact is massive.

"We take great pleasure in honouring him and his groundbreaking contributions to the music community at the 2022 Pre-GRAMMY Gala."

"A music man to his core, Rob Stringer is an innovator, a pioneer and a true champion for artists," said Clive Davis, chief creative officer of Sony Music Worldwide. "He has been at the front line of change in the music industry for decades, advancing social justice and tolerance, developing major global artists, all while spearheading hit after hit after hit.

"The night of the Pre-GRAMMY Gala is a night that celebrates music and it is also a night that celebrates that person who has uniquely contributed to the health of the music industry and to music itself.

"That person, this year, is most deservedly Rob Stringer."

Rob has been Chairman of Sony Music Group since 2019, after being appointed CEO of Sony Music Entertainment in 2016, and is responsible for leading the global strategies and activities of the world's largest music publishing company and second largest recorded music company.

In 2021, he implemented the unprecedented programs Artists Forward and Songwriters Forward to create more earnings opportunities for artists and songwriters. The programs also prioritize health and wellness support for creators around the world.