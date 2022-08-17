£13,000 raised for charities thanks to Leighton Buzzard and Dunstable Truck Convoy

Leighton Buzzard and Dunstable Truck Convoy raised an incredible £13,000 for charity.

The event was held to support charities including Scotty's Little Soldiers, the Royal British Legion Rider’s Branch and the East Anglian Air Ambulance, and saw crowds line the streets of both towns to see the impressive parade.

It was the first time that the convoy had been held since the pandemic and organiser Graham Munt was thrilled to hold a cheque presentation to celebrate the results.

Representatives from the East Anglian Air Ambulance with organiser, Graham Munt. Image: @DigiStevePhotography

He told the LBO: "The cheque presentation was supported by members of our three selected charities.

"Scotty's Little Soldiers received £7,000 to assist with sending 500 children - whose parents were sadly killed in action - on vacation; the East Anglian Air Ambulance received £3,000 of which will save up to two lives; and the Royal British Legion Rider’s Branch received £3,000 towards the support for our armed forces veterans.

"We would like to thank our sponsors Brian Currie, of DAF Milton Keynes, as well as WJD Tippers Leighton Buzzard for use of the showground, and local businesses for their kind raffle prizes and donations.

Representatives from Scotty's Little Soldiers with organiser, Graham Munt. Image: @DigiStevePhotography.

"Thank you to family and friends for helping to put it all together."

Graham would also like to say a huge thank you to all the drivers, without whom "there would be no convoy".

He concluded: "Last but not least, thank you to the many thousands of people that lined the streets of Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard showing their support. Lest We Forget".

