Pub band Cerberstacks releases charity single in honour of Luton Town's Mick Harford who is battling prostate cancer

Proceeds from the song, which was released this week, will go to Prostate Cancer UK to honour Hatters assistant manager Mick Harford’s fight against the disease.

The band, CerberStacks has recorded H-A-T-T-E-R-S!, which members describe as “our own Luton Town F.C. anthem, regularly performed by us and our brilliant audiences in several of the great town hostelries mentioned in the song!”

CerberSTacks added: “It is only available on Bandcamp and any net proceeds from downloads will be donated to the Prostate Cancer UK charity - obviously we know Mick Harford has recently waged his own battle and many friends of the band have also been affected by this awful disease.

“We are proud of our town and our team, both of which have a down-to-earth resilience and keep on going against all odds so this song is dedicated to them and we hope it is found to be both rousing and positive!”

Mick Harford revealed in July last year that he was battling prostate cancer, a disease he had been diagnosed with back in December 2020.

He announced in August, he would be taking some time away from his match-day role to undergo a course of radiotherapy treatment.

In his absence, the Hatters fans chanted his name at every single match, with even home supporters applauding the legendary striker when the Town are on the road.

He was back in the dugout in January this year.

The band CerberStacks is Helen Shadow, Ricky Lee Brawn and Chris Cummings who all grew up in the 1970s, listening to and playing various strands of rock and roll. All three band members have extensive musical form in their own fields and have played numerous festivals, gigs and rallies worldwide. Their Bandcamp page also contains many of their previous tracks, including Luton Town Blues and the trio are a regular attraction, performing at pubs in the town.

To find out their next performances visit their Facebook Page.